Trump signs slew of executive orders in front of supporters

Trump capped off his appearance at the Capital One Arena by signing a series of executive orders while thousands of his supporters cheered him on.

"I'm not only signing the release of the J6 hostages," he told his supporters. "I am signing other things that you're going to love, oh, you're going to be happy reading newspapers tomorrow and the next day and the next day and the next day."

Trump signed executive orders:

rescinding 78 Biden era executive actions

imposing a regulatory freeze in some federal agencies

imposing a hiring freeze for federal agencies

requiring federal workers return to work in-person

directing agencies to address the cost of living crisis

notifying the United Nations we are withdrawing from the Paris Climate Treaty

directing an end what the White House is calling "the weaponization of government against the political adversaries of the previous administration"

directing the federal government to restore "freedom of speech and preventing government censorship of free speech going forward."

Trump is also expected to continue signing executive orders when he returns to the White House later this evening.

