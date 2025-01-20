© 2025 WFAE

Changing of the Guard
The transition to President Donald Trump's second administration will have far-reaching implications at the national, state and local levels. "Changing of the Guard" highlights news from WFAE, NPR and partner news sites to help you understand the changes in the new Trump administration — and how it will affect your community.

Watch NPR's special Inauguration Day coverage

By Heidi Glenn
Published January 20, 2025 at 10:58 AM EST

Donald Trump's second inauguration takes place on Jan. 20, and NPR will be covering it all day. Follow NPR's live special coverage, including his swearing-in ceremony and inaugural address, beginning at 11 a.m. ET. Hosts Michel Martin and Steve Inskeep and NPR correspondents Mara Liasson and Tamara Keith will be live in studio, and reporters Deepa Shivaram and Danielle Kurtzleben will report from the field.

Here are ways to listen and watch:

Follow NPR's inauguration blog for news, context, analysis, reaction and fact checks — and make sure to subscribe to The NPR Politics Podcast and NPR Politics newsletter to stay updated.

Heidi Glenn
Heidi Glenn has been the Washington Desk’s digital editor since 2022, and at NPR since 2007, when she was hired as the National Desk’s digital producer. In between she has served as Morning Edition’s lead digital editor, helping the show’s audio stories find life online.
