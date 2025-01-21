Trump's anti-transgender order defines 'male' and 'female'

One of the last executive actions President Trump signed in the Oval Office on Monday is titled "Defending Women from Gender Ideology Extremism and Restoring Biological Truth to the Federal Government."

Among many other things, the extensive order defines "male" and "female" by the size of reproductive cells. From the text:

"Female" means a person belonging, at conception, to the sex that produces the large reproductive cell.

"Male" means a person belonging, at conception, to the sex that produces the small reproductive cell.

The order goes on to direct agencies throughout government to stop offering "gender identity" as a choice on government forms.

"Agencies shall take all necessary steps, as permitted by law, to end the Federal funding of gender ideology."



