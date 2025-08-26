District 4 Charlotte City Council

District 4 includes the northeastern most part of the Interstate 485 loop and includes the area around UNC Charlotte. Forty-nine percent of registered voters are Democrats and 11% are Republicans. This district also has one of the largest minority populations; 49% of its registered voters are black. The winner of this race will win the election, as there is no Republican challenger.

Reneeperkinsjohnson.com Renee Perkins Johnson

Party: Democratic

Incumbent: Yes

Previous experience in elected office: Charlotte City Council District 4 Representative (2019–present)

Occupation: Founder and Executive Director of Triumph Services, a nonprofit serving survivors of trauma

Age: ~58

Description: Perkins Johnson focuses on affordable housing, reentry support, Medicaid administration, and responsible development. She serves on the Transportation, Planning & Development, Housing, and Safety & Community committees. She has also advocated for accessibility at City Council meetings, including the addition of ASL interpreters. In response to public concerns over the city’s settlement with CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings, she acknowledged that the process lacked transparency and said she supports stronger accountability and internal reforms. She often votes in a bloc of council members who question city initiatives and processes, and on rezoning questions, she is known to side more with neighborhoods rather than developers, compared with her colleagues. In 2023, Mayor Vi Lyles made the rare move of endorsing Perkins Johnson’s opponent in the Democratic primary, but Johnson won anyway.

Other personal: Perkins Johnson is married with two adult children and three grandchildren. She holds a B.S. in Business Administration from Franklin University and a Master’s in Human Services–Nonprofit Management from Capella University.

https://wilrussell.com/meet-wil Wil Russell

Party: Democratic

Incumbent: No

Previous experience in elected office: None

Occupation: Affordable housing construction manager for Harmon Construction Services and Laurel Street Residential

Age: ~47

Description: Russell’s platform centers on affordable housing, clean neighborhoods, public safety, improved transit, support for small businesses, and revitalizing areas like Northlake Mall. He serves on the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Planning Commission and was endorsed by Mayor Vi Lyles in the 2023 election. At the time, WFAE called out the “rare primary endorsement” and suggested it was an attempt by the mayor to “bend the City Council to her liking” after District 4 Council Member Renee Johnson opposed the controversial housing ordinance that Lyles supported.

Other personal: Russell has lived in Charlotte for over 20 years. He holds a B.S. in Building Construction from Auburn University. He is married with two young children. He is a member of First Missionary Baptist Church.

