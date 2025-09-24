Union County NAACP calls for Monroe mayor's removal

The Union County NAACP is calling for the removal of Monroe Mayor Robert Burns after social media posts in the wake of conservative activist Charlie Kirk’s murder. At Tuesday night’s Monroe City Council meeting, the group’s president, Archie Hansley, said Burns used his official platform to target private citizens and incite violence by tagging far right social media accounts like Libs of Tik Tok.

"This behavior is not only unbecoming of an elected official, but it's actually dangerous," Hansley said.

The Charlotte Observer reports the mayor criticized Parron Baxter, an executive committee member of the Union County Democratic Party, for his post about Kirk, when he wrote that people should dance on the graves of fascists. In July, the Monroe City Council held a vote of no confidence in Burns saying he used the city’s logo and address while sharing personal views. No action was taken during the meeting.