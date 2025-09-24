© 2025 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

Union County NAACP calls for Monroe mayor's removal

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published September 24, 2025 at 10:06 AM EDT

The Union County NAACP is calling for the removal of Monroe Mayor Robert Burns after social media posts in the wake of conservative activist Charlie Kirk’s murder. At Tuesday night’s Monroe City Council meeting, the group’s president, Archie Hansley, said Burns used his official platform to target private citizens and incite violence by tagging far right social media accounts like Libs of Tik Tok.

"This behavior is not only unbecoming of an elected official, but it's actually dangerous," Hansley said.

The Charlotte Observer reports the mayor criticized Parron Baxter, an executive committee member of the Union County Democratic Party, for his post about Kirk, when he wrote that people should dance on the graves of fascists. In July, the Monroe City Council held a vote of no confidence in Burns saying he used the city’s logo and address while sharing personal views. No action was taken during the meeting.
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer's University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis.
