NEWS BRIEFS

Early voting expands in Mecklenburg County on Thursday

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published October 23, 2025 at 9:52 AM EDT

Early voting in Mecklenburg County expands to all 21 sites on Thursday for the Nov. 4. municipal elections. All sites can be found here.

The biggest issue on the ballot is whether voters will approve a one-percentage-point sales tax increase — to 8.25% — to pay for a multibillion-dollar transportation plan. For the first week, only the Hal Marshall Center was open for early voting. So far, 1,068 ballots have been cast.

Early voting runs through Nov. 1. and you can register and vote the same day.
WFAE staff and wire reports
