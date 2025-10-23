Early voting expands in Mecklenburg County on Thursday

Early voting in Mecklenburg County expands to all 21 sites on Thursday for the Nov. 4. municipal elections. All sites can be found here.

The biggest issue on the ballot is whether voters will approve a one-percentage-point sales tax increase — to 8.25% — to pay for a multibillion-dollar transportation plan. For the first week, only the Hal Marshall Center was open for early voting. So far, 1,068 ballots have been cast.

Early voting runs through Nov. 1. and you can register and vote the same day.