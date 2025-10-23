Charlotte Hornets win season opener

The Charlotte Hornets won their season opener Wednesday night in the newly renovated Spectrum Center, downing the Brooklyn Nets 136-117 in front of a capacity crowd of more than 19,500 fans. Nine Hornets scored in double figures, including rookies Kon Knueppel and Ryan Kalkbrenner who both started. Brandon Miller led the way with 25 points.

"Our running habits put us in the right places, you know, we have great talent around us. You know, the rookies came in with the most energy, the competitive spirit that we needed, and just contributed at the highest level, and that's all, you know, I can ask for them," he said.

The Hornets start a three-game road trip Saturday in Philadelphia. They’re back home a week from today.