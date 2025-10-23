© 2025 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

Charlotte Hornets win season opener

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published October 23, 2025 at 10:02 AM EDT

The Charlotte Hornets won their season opener Wednesday night in the newly renovated Spectrum Center, downing the Brooklyn Nets 136-117 in front of a capacity crowd of more than 19,500 fans. Nine Hornets scored in double figures, including rookies Kon Knueppel and Ryan Kalkbrenner who both started. Brandon Miller led the way with 25 points.

"Our running habits put us in the right places, you know, we have great talent around us. You know, the rookies came in with the most energy, the competitive spirit that we needed, and just contributed at the highest level, and that's all, you know, I can ask for them," he said.

The Hornets start a three-game road trip Saturday in Philadelphia. They’re back home a week from today.
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer's University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis.
