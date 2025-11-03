Early voting surged in Mecklenburg County. Election Day is Tuesday

More than 63,000 Mecklenburg County voters cast early ballots ahead of election day Tuesday. Election officials say that’s up about 50% compared to the municipal election in 2023. The transportation tax referendum could be driving more people to the polls. While there is only one hotly contested Charlotte City Council race on the ballot, all of Mecklenburg County is voting on whether to increase the sales tax by one percentage point, to 8.25 percent. That money will pay for a multi-billion dollar transportation plan. Polls will be open from 6:30 am to 7:30 pm on Tuesday. The Charlotte Area Transit System will provide fare-free rides on all CATS services to voting locations.