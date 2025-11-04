© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles on track to win fifth term; Democrats lead at-large races in early voting

WFAE | By Steve Harrison
Published November 4, 2025 at 8:59 PM EST
Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles will seek a fifth term.
City of Charlotte
Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles will seek a fifth term.

Early voting results posted Tuesday night showed Democratic incumbent Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles on track to win her fifth term on Tuesday, setting her up to be the city's second-longest serving mayor.

She was a heavy favorite in Charlotte, which hasn't elected a Republican mayor since Pat McCrory in the 2000s. Lyles had 71.6% of votes, compared with Republican Terrie Donovan (24.7%) and Libertarian Rob Yates (3.2%), with 11% of precincts reporting.

Democrats also led the races for City Council's four at-large seats, with Republican Edwin Peacock III trailing in fifth place.

Republicans have not held at at-large seat in Charlotte since 2011, when Peacock last occupied a seat.

Results from the other City Council districts include:

  • District 1
    • Democrat Dante Anderson (D, unopposed)
  • District 2
    • Democrat Malcolm Graham (D, unopposed)
  • District 3
    • Joi Mayo (D): 75%
    • James Bowers (R): 14%
    • Robin Emmons (I): 10%
  • District 4
    • Renee Johnson (D, unopposed)
  • District 5
    • J.D. Mazuera Arias (D, unopposed)
  • District 6
    • Kimberly Owens (D): 57%
    • Krista Bokhari (R): 43%
  • District 7
    • Ed Driggs (R, unopposed)

    SUPPORT LOCAL NEWS

    WFAE remains committed to our mission: to serve our community with fact-based, nonpartisan journalism. But our ability to do that depends on the strength of the financial response from the communities we serve. Please support our journalism by contributing today.
Tags
Politics Charlotte mayorCharlotte City Council2025 North Carolina Municipal Election Results
Steve Harrison
Steve Harrison is WFAE's politics and government reporter. Prior to joining WFAE, Steve worked at the Charlotte Observer, where he started on the business desk, then covered politics extensively as the Observer’s lead city government reporter. Steve also spent 10 years with the Miami Herald. His work has appeared in The Washington Post, the Sporting News and Sports Illustrated.
See stories by Steve Harrison