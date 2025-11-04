Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles on track to win fifth term; Democrats lead at-large races in early voting

Early voting results posted Tuesday night showed Democratic incumbent Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles on track to win her fifth term on Tuesday, setting her up to be the city's second-longest serving mayor.

She was a heavy favorite in Charlotte, which hasn't elected a Republican mayor since Pat McCrory in the 2000s. Lyles had 71.6% of votes, compared with Republican Terrie Donovan (24.7%) and Libertarian Rob Yates (3.2%), with 11% of precincts reporting.

Democrats also led the races for City Council's four at-large seats, with Republican Edwin Peacock III trailing in fifth place.

Republicans have not held at at-large seat in Charlotte since 2011, when Peacock last occupied a seat.

Results from the other City Council districts include:

