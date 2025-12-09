© 2025 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

Matthews names Melia James as new town manager

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published December 9, 2025 at 10:00 AM EST

The town of Matthews has appointed Melia James as its next town manager, effective January 1.

James has served as assistant town manager since 2022 and brings nearly 20 years of municipal and public-sector leadership experience to the role. Before joining Matthews, she worked for the city of Charlotte in several positions, including airport budget and financial services manager, strategy and budget analyst, and human resources manager.

She will succeed outgoing leadership as the Board of Commissioners moves to finalize the town’s transition heading into 2026.
Politics
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
