Matthews names Melia James as new town manager

The town of Matthews has appointed Melia James as its next town manager, effective January 1.

James has served as assistant town manager since 2022 and brings nearly 20 years of municipal and public-sector leadership experience to the role. Before joining Matthews, she worked for the city of Charlotte in several positions, including airport budget and financial services manager, strategy and budget analyst, and human resources manager.

She will succeed outgoing leadership as the Board of Commissioners moves to finalize the town’s transition heading into 2026.