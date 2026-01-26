Black Political Caucus endorses Sheriff McFadden, but some other incumbents get the cold shoulder

The influential Black Political Caucus of Charlotte-Mecklenburg has announced its endorsements for the March Democratic primary elections.

The caucus is backing Sheriff Garry McFadden in his bid for reelection. McFadden faces three challengers in the Democratic primary and is currently under investigation by the State Bureau of Investigation after five county residents filed a petition seeking his suspension or removal from office.

There is no Republican candidate in the race, meaning the Democratic primary winner will become the next Mecklenburg County sheriff.

The caucus also weighed in on two high-profile Democratic primaries for the North Carolina House, following controversial votes last year by two Mecklenburg incumbents. Reps. Carla Cunningham and Nasif Majeed joined Republicans in overriding vetoes by Democratic Gov. Josh Stein.

In House District 106, the Black Political Caucus endorsed Rodney Sadler, who is challenging Cunningham. In House District 99, the caucus backed incumbent Nasif Majeed over challenger Veleria Levy.

For the Mecklenburg County Commission, the caucus endorsed Monifa Drayton in District 2. She is challenging longtime incumbent Vilma Leake.

The primary is scheduled for March 3.