NEWS BRIEFS

McMaster makes endorsement in SC governor race

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published February 13, 2026 at 10:22 AM EST
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster.
governor.sc.gov
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster.

Republican South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is endorsing Lt. Gov. Pam Evette in the race to succeed him. The crowded GOP primary also includes state Attorney General Alan Wilson, Rep. Nancy Mace and Rep. Ralph Norman. McMaster held a press conference with Evette Thursday.

"She has learned about government," McMaster said. "She has been my eyes and ears. She has given me advice. She has carried our message. She has talked to, talked the talk. She walked the walk, talked the talk. She's done the things necessary. I trust her. I believe in her, and I like her family too."

South Carolina’s primary elections are June 9, with a runoff two weeks later if needed.
Politics
WFAE staff and wire reports
See stories by WFAE staff and wire reports