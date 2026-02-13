McMaster makes endorsement in SC governor race

Republican South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is endorsing Lt. Gov. Pam Evette in the race to succeed him. The crowded GOP primary also includes state Attorney General Alan Wilson, Rep. Nancy Mace and Rep. Ralph Norman. McMaster held a press conference with Evette Thursday.

"She has learned about government," McMaster said. "She has been my eyes and ears. She has given me advice. She has carried our message. She has talked to, talked the talk. She walked the walk, talked the talk. She's done the things necessary. I trust her. I believe in her, and I like her family too."

South Carolina’s primary elections are June 9, with a runoff two weeks later if needed.