NEWS BRIEFS

Early voting underway for March primary in Mecklenburg County

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published February 16, 2026 at 9:14 AM EST

Monday marks the fifth day of early in-person voting for the March primary, with turnout continuing across Mecklenburg County.

County election officials say more than 7,400 people have cast ballots so far at 19 early voting sites. The heaviest turnout has been reported at the former University City Library on Harris Boulevard and at the Allegra Westbrooks Regional Library on Beatties Ford Road.

Early voting continues through Feb. 28. Election day is March 3.
