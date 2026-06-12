NC auditor finds no evidence of impropriety in former fire official’s settlement

North Carolina State Auditor Dave Boliek said Thursday that a review of the city of Charlotte’s settlement with a former fire battalion chief found no evidence of wrongdoing.

Former Charlotte Fire Department Battalion Chief Lance Patterson sued the city in 2018, alleging racial discrimination, retaliation and unfair promotional practices within the department.

After years of negotiations, the city reached a settlement agreement with Patterson in October 2025 for $99,999. The agreement was finalized just days before Patterson’s wife, Estella Patterson, was appointed chief of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Questions about the timing of the settlement prompted Boliek to conduct a limited review of the agreement.

According to the auditor’s findings, there was no evidence that city officials acted improperly in approving the settlement or in the timing of the agreement. The review also found no indication that the settlement was connected to Estella Patterson’s appointment as police chief.

City officials have maintained that the two matters were unrelated.

The settlement resolved Patterson’s lawsuit, which had been pending for several years.