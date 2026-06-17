And then there were five: Charlotte mayoral candidate finalists named

Charlotte on Wednesday released the list of finalists for a new mayor to replace Vi Lyles, who plans to resign on June 30.

The finalists were winnowed down from more than 110 people who submitted applications. City Council members made nominations from a list of eligible applicants, and the final five will appear at a forum Thursday at noon. City Council plans to select the new mayor on Monday.

The five nominees are:

Harold Cogdell , former council member. He received the most nominations, six, which would be enough to win him the post if council voted now.

, former council member. He received the most nominations, six, which would be enough to win him the post if council voted now. Carrie Cook , nonprofit and Federal Reserve executive.

, nonprofit and Federal Reserve executive. Robert Harrington , attorney.

, attorney. James Mitchell, Jr. , council member

, council member Caleb Theodros, state senator.

Former Charlotte Mayor Jennifer Roberts did not advance.