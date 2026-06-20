Trump endorses both candidates in South Carolina Republican runoff for governor

Saying "you can’t go wrong" with either remaining candidate in the South Carolina gubernatorial runoff, President Trump endorsed both Lt. Gov. Pam Evette and Attorney General Alan Wilson in the second Republican primary to be held Tuesday.

Trump had previously endorsed Evette, who came in first place in a crowded field with just under 30% of the vote in the first election. Wilson came in second, but has since racked up more endorsements from defeated candidates such as US Reps. Ralph Norman and Nancy Mace.

In a Truth Social post Friday night, Trump wrote: "There are two Highly Respected Candidates running to be your next Governor in the June 23rd Republican Runoff Election, your current Lieutenant Governor, Pam Evette, and your current Attorney General, Alan Wilson. Both have had amazing careers, and have been with me from the beginning. They are MAGA and America First all the way! These were the two that I was hoping would get into a Runoff, and they did. I can’t hurt one of them by only Endorsing the other, so, therefore, I am going to Endorse, for Governor of South Carolina, both Pam Evette and Alan Wilson! It’s a Wealth of Riches – With either one you can’t go wrong. Vote for Pam or Alan — They will not let you down!"

The winner of the Republican primary is nearly certain to succeed Gov. Henry McMaster, who is term-limited, in the heavily Republican state.