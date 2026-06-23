Duke Energy cuts proposed rate hike after objections from NC officials

Duke Energy Carolinas has lowered its proposed residential rate increase after North Carolina Attorney General Jeff Jackson filed objections, arguing the original request was too costly for families.

The company announced Monday that it is reducing its proposed residential rate increase from 18% to 11.6%.

Jackson’s office, along with other intervenors and the Public Staff, had filed objections to the original proposal.

In a statement posted on social media, Gov. Josh Stein said, “Too many families are struggling to make ends meet, so we must work to make life more affordable, not less. While Duke Energy Carolinas just reduced its proposed rate increase, it’s still too high. This development proves that when North Carolinians make their voices heard, it makes a difference.”