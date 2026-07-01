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NEWS BRIEFS

Mecklenburg County's new sales tax goes into effect Wednesday

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published July 1, 2026 at 9:13 AM EDT

Mecklenburg County’s sales tax goes up one percentage point Wednesday, rising to 8.25%. Voters approved the increase in November to fund a multibillion-dollar transportation and transit plan. It applies to items like electronics, meals at restaurants, clothes and alcohol. Many grocery items are exempt from the new tax, but prepared foods like hot bar items are not. Nor are things like soft drinks or candy.

Major projects to be built with the new revenue include the Red Line commuter train to the north, along with road improvements across the county.
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WFAE staff and wire reports
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