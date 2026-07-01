Rob Harrington sworn in as Charlotte’s interim mayor

Charlotte’s Government Center chamber was packed with city officials Wednesday morning for the swearing-in of Rob Harrington as Charlotte’s interim mayor. He is taking over from Mayor Vi Lyles, who resigned partway through her fifth term.

Harrington, an attorney, praised Lyles in his remarks and said he plans to work with City Council to improve life in Charlotte.

“I promise that I will wake up every morning for the year and a half thinking about Charlotte and looking forward to working with City Council to make life even better here,” Harrington said.

Harrington was appointed by a 6-5 vote of Charlotte City Council after Lyles said in May that she would resign as mayor. She said she wanted to spend more time with her grandchildren. Her decision followed concerns from some over her ability to lead and engage in meetings. Harrington will hold office for 18 months. He has pledged not to run for re-election in 2027.