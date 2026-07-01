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Rob Harrington sworn in as Charlotte’s interim mayor

WFAE | By Clara Ottati
Published July 1, 2026 at 3:21 PM EDT
Rob Harrington takes oath to become interim mayor of Charlotte.
Clara Ottati
/
WFAE
Rob Harrington takes the oath of office to become Charlotte’s interim mayor.

Charlotte’s Government Center chamber was packed with city officials Wednesday morning for the swearing-in of Rob Harrington as Charlotte’s interim mayor. He is taking over from Mayor Vi Lyles, who resigned partway through her fifth term.

Harrington, an attorney, praised Lyles in his remarks and said he plans to work with City Council to improve life in Charlotte.

“I promise that I will wake up every morning for the year and a half thinking about Charlotte and looking forward to working with City Council to make life even better here,” Harrington said.

Harrington was appointed by a 6-5 vote of Charlotte City Council after Lyles said in May that she would resign as mayor. She said she wanted to spend more time with her grandchildren. Her decision followed concerns from some over her ability to lead and engage in meetings. Harrington will hold office for 18 months. He has pledged not to run for re-election in 2027.

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Clara Ottati
Clara Ottati is a summer reporting intern at WFAE and student at Davidson College studying English and History. She served as staff writer and section editor at Davidson’s weekly newspaper, The Davidsonian.
See stories by Clara Ottati