Poll shows North Carolina Senate race tightening

A new poll suggests North Carolina's U.S. Senate race is becoming more competitive.

Results published this week by Public Policy Polling show Democrat Roy Cooper leading Republican Michael Whatley by 4 percentage points, 48% to 44%.

The margin is narrower than in earlier polls conducted this year.

The survey found Cooper has stronger name recognition among North Carolina voters than Whatley. However, many Republican voters remain undecided, suggesting Whatley has room to expand his support as the campaign develops.

Public Policy Polling surveyed 759 North Carolina voters last week. The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.6 percentage points.