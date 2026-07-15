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NEWS BRIEFS

Poll shows North Carolina Senate race tightening

WFAE | By Nick de la Canal
Published July 15, 2026 at 10:10 AM EDT
Voting sign in English and Spanish.
Wikimedia Commons
Voting sign in English and Spanish.

A new poll suggests North Carolina's U.S. Senate race is becoming more competitive.

Results published this week by Public Policy Polling show Democrat Roy Cooper leading Republican Michael Whatley by 4 percentage points, 48% to 44%.

The margin is narrower than in earlier polls conducted this year.

The survey found Cooper has stronger name recognition among North Carolina voters than Whatley. However, many Republican voters remain undecided, suggesting Whatley has room to expand his support as the campaign develops.

Public Policy Polling surveyed 759 North Carolina voters last week. The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.6 percentage points.
Politics
Nick de la Canal
Nick de la Canal is a host and reporter covering breaking news, arts and culture, and general assignment stories. His work frequently appears on air and online.
See stories by Nick de la Canal