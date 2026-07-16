NC Democrats Foushee and Ross vote to cut off aid to Israel

Two North Carolina Democratic members of Congress on Wednesday voted to end aid to Israel, joining a growing contingent inside the party opposed to the country’s war against Hamas in Gaza.

The amendment to a State Department spending bill would have ended $3.3 billion in aid to Israel. It was proposed by Republican Congressman Thomas Massie of Kentucky, but failed due to nearly unanimous Republican support for the Jewish state. Massie was the only Republican to vote yes.

But nearly half of the Democratic caucus nationwide voted to stop it. That split was mirrored in North Carolina, where Democratic U.S. Reps. Deborah Ross of Wake County and Valerie Foushee of Orange County voted to cut off funding.

In a statement, Foushee said, “Congress has a responsibility to ensure that U.S. taxpayer dollars are used responsibly and that our foreign policy reflects our values, humanitarian standards, and national security interests.”

Ross said in a statement that “I believe in Israel’s long-term future as a secure and democratic state. I also believe the Palestinian people have an equal right to self-determination and a state of their own. Our country's precedent of unconditional support has, in many ways, undermined progress toward those goals.”

She added, “While the Massie amendment was poorly written and overly broad, I voted yes because it sends a message that the status quo cannot persist. I will continue to support a strong U.S.-Israel alliance and a comprehensive two-state solution to ensure a lasting peace for both Israelis and Palestinians.”

Democrat Alma Adams of Charlotte voted against ending support, and Democrat Don Davis — who is facing a tight reelection battle — did not vote.

Polls show that support for Israel within the Democratic Party has fallen steeply, especially among young voters.