© 2026 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

GOP Senate runoff early voting ends Friday in South Carolina

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published August 21, 2026 at 8:07 AM EDT

Early voting ends Friday in South Carolina's Republican U.S. Senate primary runoff between Darline Graham and Ralph Norman.

The two candidates are competing for a spot on the November ballot to replace the late Lindsey Graham.

WTOC reports that more than 25,000 ballots were cast on the first day of early voting Wednesday.

President Donald Trump is scheduled to campaign for Graham on Friday night in Myrtle Beach.

Early voting sites are open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday. Election Day for the Republican runoff is Tuesday.

The winner will face Democratic nominee Dr. Annie Andrews in November.
Politics
WFAE staff and wire reports
See stories by WFAE staff and wire reports