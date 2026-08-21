GOP Senate runoff early voting ends Friday in South Carolina

Early voting ends Friday in South Carolina's Republican U.S. Senate primary runoff between Darline Graham and Ralph Norman.

The two candidates are competing for a spot on the November ballot to replace the late Lindsey Graham.

WTOC reports that more than 25,000 ballots were cast on the first day of early voting Wednesday.

President Donald Trump is scheduled to campaign for Graham on Friday night in Myrtle Beach.

Early voting sites are open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday. Election Day for the Republican runoff is Tuesday.

The winner will face Democratic nominee Dr. Annie Andrews in November.