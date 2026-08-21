Kyle Busch Invitational to honor late NASCAR champion at Bowman Gray

The racing community will gather Friday afternoon at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem for the inaugural Kyle Busch Invitational.

The event will honor the late NASCAR champion, who died in May due to complications from pneumonia.

Races will also benefit the Bundle of Joy Fund, a charity Busch and his wife, Samantha, founded to help families experiencing infertility. The nonprofit has donated about $2 million in grants and helped more than 100 babies be born through in vitro fertilization.

About 70 drivers are expected to compete in Legends and Bandolero cars, including Busch's son, Brexton.

The event begins at 5 p.m., with the main events scheduled for 7:30 p.m.