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NEWS BRIEFS

Kyle Busch Invitational to honor late NASCAR champion at Bowman Gray

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published August 21, 2026 at 8:09 AM EDT

The racing community will gather Friday afternoon at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem for the inaugural Kyle Busch Invitational.

The event will honor the late NASCAR champion, who died in May due to complications from pneumonia.

Races will also benefit the Bundle of Joy Fund, a charity Busch and his wife, Samantha, founded to help families experiencing infertility. The nonprofit has donated about $2 million in grants and helped more than 100 babies be born through in vitro fertilization.

About 70 drivers are expected to compete in Legends and Bandolero cars, including Busch's son, Brexton.

The event begins at 5 p.m., with the main events scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
Sports
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
See stories by Woody Cain