© 2026 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

Audit questions lottery funding formula as school share declines

WFAE | By WUNC
Published September 9, 2026 at 9:28 AM EDT

A new audit says the North Carolina Education Lottery should review how it distributes money as revenue grows, but a smaller share goes to public schools.

A report from the Office of the State Auditor found that the growth of instant digital gambling is driving the trend. Players are spending more on mobile, slot machine-style games, but they are also receiving larger payouts.

State law sets a goal for the Education Lottery to transfer 38% of its revenue to public schools. According to the audit, the lottery transferred 16% during the last fiscal year.
State Auditor Dave Boliek said the findings raise questions about the lottery's distribution formula.

“The audit raises questions about whether we're going to focus on a percentage outcome, a dollar outcome, or a balance of the two, which is really important in terms of transparency and accountability to the public,” Boliek said.

In a response included with the audit, Education Lottery CEO Mark Michalko said he would meet with state lawmakers to discuss possible legislative changes.
Politics
WUNC
See stories by WUNC