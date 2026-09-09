Audit questions lottery funding formula as school share declines

A new audit says the North Carolina Education Lottery should review how it distributes money as revenue grows, but a smaller share goes to public schools.

A report from the Office of the State Auditor found that the growth of instant digital gambling is driving the trend. Players are spending more on mobile, slot machine-style games, but they are also receiving larger payouts.

State law sets a goal for the Education Lottery to transfer 38% of its revenue to public schools. According to the audit, the lottery transferred 16% during the last fiscal year.

State Auditor Dave Boliek said the findings raise questions about the lottery's distribution formula.

“The audit raises questions about whether we're going to focus on a percentage outcome, a dollar outcome, or a balance of the two, which is really important in terms of transparency and accountability to the public,” Boliek said.

In a response included with the audit, Education Lottery CEO Mark Michalko said he would meet with state lawmakers to discuss possible legislative changes.