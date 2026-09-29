© 2026 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Charlotte council passes teen curfew pilot program

WFAE | By Greg Lacour
Published September 29, 2026 at 5:20 AM EDT
Romare Bearden Park in uptown Charlotte has been the scene of several shootings in 2023.
Google Maps
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police have said they struggle to contain "teen takeovers" of public places like Romare Bearden Park uptown.

Charlotte City Council members voted 9-2 Monday to adopt a new, more stringent curfew for minors in response to safety concerns in parks and other public spaces. The revised city curfew ordinance requires anyone under 18 to be home by 10 p.m. every day, including weekends — with exceptions that include parental accompaniment and traveling to and from jobs. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Estella Patterson said the department does not intend to punish young people.

“I do not want to see any teenager end up in prison, jail, because of a curfew violation. That is not the intent of what we are trying to do here," Patterson said. "We want voluntary compliance, we want parents to know where their children are, and we want to make sure that our youth are protected and that they’re doing something productive.”

The changes will take effect Nov. 1 and run as a pilot program through August 2027. Council members will then decide whether they continue. Police have said they struggle to control “teen takeovers” and other nighttime youth gatherings at places like Romare Bearden Park uptown and Camp North End.

Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

Select Your Email Format

Tags
Politics Teen Takeovers
Greg Lacour
As a longtime journalist — most recently the Editor-in-Chief of Charlotte Magazine — Greg Lacour brings strong news judgment, creative storytelling, a drive to break news, and a deep knowledge of the people, trends, and forces shaping the Charlotte region. At WFAE, Lacour helps the station think creatively about audience development and cross-platform reach. He works closely with reporters to develop their ideas, elevate their storytelling, and foster their professional growth.
See stories by Greg Lacour