Gov. Stein touts quicker wait times at the DMV

Gov. Josh Stein stopped in east Charlotte Monday to cut the ribbon on the latest DMV Office as the state continues trying to bring down wait times.

Stein and state leaders opened what will now be the largest DMV in the state. The latest office comes as part of a funding package passed with bipartisan support to improve the DMV.

"They gave us this new office and others around the state," Stein said. "They've also helped change law so that we can take more services that had to be done here online."

Since the bill passed there have been an additional 68 driver license examiner positions that filled July statewide, and more hiring will continue through next year.

During a press conference, Stein said additional offices and examiners across the state have been helpful for residents.

"Wait times are down dramatically and online transactions are up," Stein said. "Wait times are down to an average of 23 minutes. That is an 86% reduction since a year ago, April."

In 2027, five offices are scheduled to be opened or relocated.

