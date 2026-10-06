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NEWS BRIEFS

Charlotte council weighs tougher penalties for predatory towing violations

WFAE | By Nick de la Canal
Published October 6, 2026 at 10:38 AM EDT

Charlotte City Council members are considering whether to strengthen enforcement against so-called predatory towing practices after city staff reported that disputes between drivers and tow truck operators frequently require police intervention.

During a meeting of the council's safety committee on Monday, city staff said officers are often called to resolve conflicts at towing scenes, where tensions can escalate and create safety concerns.

Jessica Battle, with the Charlotte city attorney's office, said some tow truck operators arrive prepared for potentially volatile situations.

“Tow truck operators often wear bulletproof vests and carry firearms, creating this sort of adversarial encounter not only with the person whose vehicle is being towed, but also when officers arrive,” Battle said. “There are often firearms on scene.”

A 2014 North Carolina Supreme Court ruling limits the ability of cities to regulate towing prices.

Council members asked staff to examine whether higher fines could be imposed on towing companies that violate existing city rules, such as requirements to post signs at private lots warning drivers about towing policies.
Politics
Nick de la Canal
WFAE's Nick de la Canal can be heard on public radio airwaves across the Charlotte region, bringing listeners the latest in local and regional news...
See stories by Nick de la Canal