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NEWS BRIEFS

Republican share of North Carolina early vote trails previous midterms

WFAE | By Steve Harrison
Published October 19, 2026 at 7:11 AM EDT

After three days of early in-person voting in North Carolina, registered Republicans make up 20% of those who have cast ballots.

By comparison, Republicans made up 30% of voters at the same point in the 2022 midterms, which was a good year for the GOP. Republicans also accounted for 30% of voters at this point in the 2018 election, which ended in a blue wave for Democrats.

This year, the shares of registered Democrats and unaffiliated voters are up. So is the share of Black voters, who mostly vote Democratic.

Democrat Roy Cooper is favored to defeat Republican Michael Whatley in the U.S. Senate race. Democrats are hoping Cooper's victory is large enough to help them win down-ballot contests, including races for the state Supreme Court, Congress, state House and state Senate.
Politics
Steve Harrison
Steve Harrison is WFAE's politics and government reporter. Prior to joining WFAE, Steve worked at the Charlotte Observer, where he started on the business desk, then covered politics extensively as the Observer’s lead city government reporter. Steve also spent 10 years with the Miami Herald. His work has appeared in The Washington Post, the Sporting News and Sports Illustrated.
See stories by Steve Harrison