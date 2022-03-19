Polls & Questions

-
Our goal is to make our race and equity coverage collaborative. We want to know what’s on your mind. What stories do you want us to tell? What questions do you want answered? What’s going on in your community that needs to be covered? What leaders in this region do you want to hear from on issues that concern you the most? Whose work in the community needs to be recognized?
-
Communities around the country are experimenting with free public transportation as a tool to create equity for lower income residents. Take our poll to let us know what you think about this idea.