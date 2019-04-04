Charlotte Talks: Exploring The Future Of Electric Cars

Thursday, April 4, 2018

Electric cars. They are the future of automobiles and some would say, that future is underway, though slowly. What’s holding it back? Mike sits down with a few gear heads to get some answers this hour.

You may not believe it but it’s only a matter of time before you’ll be driving an electric car. That is the future of automobiles and some would say the future is now arriving.

Aside from American-made Tesla, almost every major manufacturer is producing electric cars or has them on the drawing board. But some people are skittish. Are their fears founded in reality? What will it take for buyers to make the leap? We discuss thepositives and negatives of electric cars this hour.

Guests

Brian Jenkins, car enthusiast, creator of YouTube channel i1Tesla

Ezra Dyer, Popular Mechanics Automotive Editor

Matt DeLorenzo, senior managing editor for Kelley Blue Book