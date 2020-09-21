Charlotte Talks: Galileo And The Legacy Of Science Denial

Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020

Nearly 400 years ago, Italian astronomer Galileo Galilei was prosecuted for suggesting that Earth was not, after all, the center of the universe. Today, scientists are facing a skepticism that is strikingly similar to what was seen in 17th century Italy.

This show originally aired on May 28, 2020.

Although the United States has been dealing with the coronavirus crisis for over six months, political leaders continue to point to differing studies as the facts surrounding the virus have become a flash point over truth or fake news.

From climate change to vaccines and pandemics, the health of a society is dependent on reliable science and the trust of the science community.

Conspiracy theories, fake documentaries and misinformation abound, and the president himself called the outbreak the Democrats' "new hoax" in late February.

What can we learn from a history of science denial? How is it relevant to our ongoing battle with the coronavirus?

Author and astrophysicist Mario Livio joins us to discuss how the long history of science denial might inform us today.

GUEST

Mario Livio, astrophysicist and author of "Galileo: And The Science Deniers"