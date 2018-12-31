Charlotte Talks: Get Moving! New Guidelines Show Benefits Of Even Small Amounts of Exercise

Tuesday, January 1, 2019

Most of us don't get enough exercise. But new federal guidelines have good news for all of us – even short bursts of activity can make a difference. Just in time for your New Year's resolutions, guest host Alex Olgin examines that.

This show originally aired November 21, 2018.

Americans don't get enough exercise. Many of us spend our days bound to desks with little time to get to the gym. We know we need to exercise more – but how much do you really need? There's good news in the new federal guidelines on physical activity released in November – everything counts.

Even short bursts of exercise can provide benefits from disease prevention to improved cognitive function. Since exercise is now viewed as medicine, some doctors even prescribe physical activity to their patients.

Guest host Alex Olgin talks with experts about the dangers of our sedentary lifestyle and how we can reverse it, as well as small ways to fit in activity throughout your day.

Guests

Dr. Loretta DiPietro, Professor, Dept. of Exercise and Nutrition Sciences, Milken Institute School of Public Health, The George Washington University.

Dr. John Ratey, Clinical Associate Professor of Psychiatry, Harvard Medical School. Author of Spark: The Revolutionary New Science of Exercise and the Brain

Chelsea Cain, Nurse Practitioner, Atrium Health

More information and fact sheets from Health.gov's Move Your Way campaign.

View the complete federal guidelines from the Dept. of Health and Human Services.