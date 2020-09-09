Charlotte Talks: Mayor Vi Lyles Discusses Business Recovery, Police Reform

Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020

Mayor Vi Lyles talks about the city’s business recovery plans, the economic impact of Panthers games witih no fans in the stands and body camera footage from a June 2 clash when police used tear gas on protesters.

We’ll talk about the status of the city’s business recovery plans in the midst of the pandemic and how Gov. Roy Cooper's Phase 2.5 or reopening is relaxing some of the restrictions around Charlotte. What impact has the new phase had so far?

We’ll get the mayor’s reaction to the release of the footage of the June 2 incident in uptown when Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers bottlenecked protesters and used tear gas on them.

Panthers owner David Tepper is frustrated over not having fans at the home opener. What does the mayor think, and what is the impact on the city if fans aren’t allowed this season?

And where does the ethics review of City Council stand after the city attorney recommended an outside review?

Plus, we'll get a debrief on our very brief segment of the Republican National Convention.

Guest:

Vi Lyles, mayor of Charlotte