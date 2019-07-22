Charlotte Talks: Minimalism Is More Than Tidying Up

Tuesday, July 23, 2019

Tips on how to live with less and how to simplify the headquarters of your life - your home - from Joshua Becker, one of the leading advocates of the minimalist life. It's more than keeping the laundry folded and kitchen counter cleared.

Josh Becker is big on minimizing.

The practice of living better by living with less entered a new level of awareness through Netflix's smash hit "Tidying Up," but Becker and his family were living the minimalist life long before that.

If you want to accomplish the most good for the most amount of people, own less stuff. — Joshua Becker (@joshua_becker) July 12, 2019

Becker feels we're burdening ourselves with too many possessions - putting stress on our time, our money and ourselves – and he points to how the average American home has tripled in size over the last half-century.

Considered one of the most influential preachers of minimalism today, Becker’s latest book, “The Minimalist Home,” has advice for simplifying what he calls the headquarters of your life, and the mindset that led to the cluttering to begin with.

GUEST

Joshua Becker, founder and editor of the Becoming Minimalist website; author of “The Minimalist Home: A Room-by-Room Guide to a Decluttered, Refocused Life” (@joshua_becker)