Charlotte Talks: 'The Office' Closed Up Years Ago, But We Still Can't Get Enough Of It

"The Office" might be more popular now than when it signed off in 2013. Rolling Stone's Andy Greene looks at "the untold story" behind a show that many - including its cast - doubted would last long, much less become a cultural powerhouse.

Back in days of yore when our jobs weren't being done from home, there was nothing like kicking back after a long day of work, and watching hours of … work.

But it’s not just any work. It’s “The Office.”

Even though the workplace sitcom ended its run nearly a decade ago, “The Office” is one of the most-watched shows on Netflix, is part of our cultural vocabulary, and is a cash cow: NBC recently put down half a billion dollars to put the show on its streaming service next year.

Who would have thought we’d still be talking about a show that critics questioned if anyone would watch? Not even the cast thought the show had any staying power.

Andy Greene interviewed the actors, producers, writers and others behind “The Office” to learn “the untold story” of the show, which recently marked its 15th anniversary.

Andy Greene, Rolling Stone senior writer, author of "The Office: The Untold Story of the Greatest Sitcom of the 2000s" (@greeneandy)