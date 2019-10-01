CMPD: 'Bad Decisions' Led To Monday's Uptown Shooting Injuring Bystander

By 31 seconds ago
  • Julie Barry
    CMPD Captain Julie Barry speaks to reporters Tuesday.
    Sarah Delia / WFAE

The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department told reporters Tuesday that uptown is still a safe place, even after a shooting that occurred in the center city earlier this week.

Seventy-four-year-old John Holaday, the CEO of DisposeRX, a Sanford, North Carolina, company that sells materials to dissolve unused prescription drugs, was shot around 4 p.m. Monday. He was walking by the Epicentre when police say a fight broke out. CMPD arrested 16-year-old Raheem Shacklette from Georgia as the suspect in the shooting. He has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a stolen firearm.

Captain Julie Barry said questions have surfaced regarding the safety of the center city. Barry said multiple times that uptown is safe.

"This is not about location," Barry said. "Charlotte is facing the same struggles that any large metropolitan city is facing right now when young people are making these really bad decisions. So it’s not the location it’s just these people who are making bad decisions trying to settle a verbal argument or a small physical argument with gun fire."

CMPD says as of Tuesday morning Holaday remains in critical condition. The investigation is ongoing.

Tags: 
CMPD
Top News

Related Content

Teen Charged In Shooting Of Man In Uptown Charlotte

By & Associated Press 21 hours ago
CMPD vehicle
NICK DE LA CANAL / WFAE

Updated 12:40 p.m. Tuesday

CMPD identified the man shot and wounded at the scene of a fire yesterday in uptown Charlotte as 74-year-old John W. Holaday.

Holaday is the CEO of Disposerx, a North Carolina company that specializes in drug disposal. A 16-year-old has been charged in the shooting, which occured just before 4 p.m. Monday near the scene of the fire at a restaurant on North College Street near the Bank of America Center.