CMPD: Pedestrian Struck By 2 Cars After Leaving Disabled Vehicle

Charlotte Mecklenburg police say a 22-year-old woman was hit and killed early Saturday morning by two cars after apparently wandering away from a disabled vehicle that was being towed away.

CMPD issued a news release saying that officers had assisted Breondra Rychelle Newman after she and two other people were found with the disabled vehicle on Westinghouse Boulevard near South Tryon Street early Saturday. Officers drove the other two people home and offered to drive Newman home, but she refused.

The release says that Newman had walked back and forth to a nearby convenience store while she and officers waited for a wrecker to come see to the disabled car. After the car was towed, officers looked for her but didn't immediately find her.

They later received a call that she'd been struck around 3:45 a.m. by two vehicles while walking a short distance away on South Tryon Street. Officers believed she may have been intoxicated. The drivers who hit her remained on the scene, CMPD says.

The release says that neither speed nor alcohol use was suspected by the drivers who hit her. The police department says it's reviewing all body-worn and surveillance camera footage to ensure that CMPD policy was followed during the incident.