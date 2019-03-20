DJ Sessions: Charlotte Wants On The Music Map

By 11 minutes ago
  • Emily Sage
    Emily Sage
    Joshaun Anderson

Watch out Nashville and Atlanta - Joni Deutsch (@AChangeOfTune), DJ at member station WFAE and host of the podcast "Amplifier," says the Charlotte music scene is up and coming. We listen to five of Deutsch's diverse picks. 

MUSIC FORM THE SEGMENT

Jason Jet, "Up All Nite'

Sinners & Saints, "Old Bones"

CHOCALA, "Ojos Bobolos"

Emily Sage, "Nearer To You"

It's Snakes, "Dance Party With Cats"

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

