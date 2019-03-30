Independence Owner Thinks Women's Pro Soccer Is A Fit For Charlotte

By 2 minutes ago
  • Architect's drawing shows plan for a renovated Memorial Stadium near uptown Charlotte. JenkinsPeer Architects is working with the county.
    Architect's drawing shows plan for a renovated Memorial Stadium near uptown. The men's pro soccer team Charlotte Independence will move there in 2020, and a women's pro team could play there, too.
    Mecklenburg County/JenkinsPeer Architects

Charlotte missed out on winning a Major League Soccer franchise last year. But hopes remain that the city might still have a shot, especially since Carolina Panthers' owner David Tepper keeps saying he's interested. But what if a women's team became the first top-level professional club here? 

Jim McPhilliamy
Credit Charlotte Independence

That idea comes from Jim McPhilliamy, owner of the Charlotte Independence. The men's professional soccer team plays in the second-level United Soccer League, at a county-owned soccer complex in Matthews. They're planning a move in 2021 to a renovated Memorial Stadium near uptown.

"It's going to be the perfect size venue for a USL team, it could be a perfect size venue for an NWSL women's soccer team. It could be great for a rugby team. It could be great for a lot of things that don't draw 50,000 people to a game," McPhilliamy said, on a segment of WFAE's Charlotte Talks Wednesday that mostly focused on the city's chances of getting an MLS team.  

The NWSL - National Women's Soccer League - currently has nine teams - including the defending champion Carolina Courage in Cary. League executives have said they'd like to expand at some point.

McPhilliamy said in an email later Wednesday that he has been in "high-level" discussions with the NWSL about bringing a women's team here.

There's nothing imminent, he says, but the league is very interested. He thinks a women's team would "compliment the men's team and a couple other initiatives we are working on." 

As for Charlotte's chances of getting an MLS team, they're slim at the moment. The league has only one slot left in its current expansion, and a list of other cities are seen as front-runners - including Sacramento and St. Louis.

Tags: 
MLS
MLS4CLT
Major League Soccer
Soccer
Top News
NWSL
North Carolina FC

Related Content

Charlotte Talks: Could Charlotte Get An MLS Team After All?

By Mar 27, 2019
MLS logo

Wednesday, March 27, 2019

The bid for a team seemed all but doomed back in 2017 when Mecklenburg County Commissioners decided they wouldn’t put public money forward to help, but it’s been revived this year. The new Charlotte Panthers owner, David Tepper, says that the Panthers and MLS are actively talking about making a new team. 

County Commission OKs $32M Renovation For Memorial Stadium

By Dec 20, 2017
Architect's drawing shows plan for a renovated Memorial Stadium near uptown Charlotte. JenkinsPeer Architects is working with the county.
Mecklenburg County/JenkinsPeer Architects


Charlotte & Raleigh Aren't Among 4 Finalists For MLS Expansion

By Nov 29, 2017
MLS4CLT and MLS logos

Major League soccer has picked four cities as finalists for two expansion teams to be announced by the end of the year.  Charlotte and Raleigh didn't make the cut.

MLS Group 'Not Giving Up' After County Quits Stadium Plan

By Aug 4, 2017
MLS4CLT and MLS logos

Backers of a bid to bring Major League Soccer to Charlotte say they're pushing ahead, despite the county commission's decision this week not to contribute funding for a new stadium near uptown.  A statement sent on behalf of MLS4CLT says: