Charlotte MLS team

-
The long-planned redevelopment of the old Eastland Mall site in east Charlotte will require public investment of $50 million to $54 million, city officials say. Meanwhile, Charlotte's MLS team will locate only its youth academy headquarters there. And city incentives to the team and Panthers have shrunk.
-
Charlotte Football Club's debut with MLS is still a year and a half away, but team President Tom Glick said Tuesday season ticket reservations and sales…
-
Updated 3:07 p.m.It's been a long wait for fans, but Charlotte's Major League Soccer team finally has a name: Charlotte Football Club, or Charlotte FC for…
-
Major League Soccer's debut in Charlotte is being pushed back a year, to 2022. The team was supposed to start playing next spring, but the league is…
-
Charlotte's MLS team says it will announce its name and colors next week. On Monday, the club owned by Carolina Panthers' owner David Tepper tweeted out…
-
Charlotte's Major League Soccer team doesn't have a name yet and it won't start playing until next spring. But the club has signed its first player --…
-
Charlotte's MLS team is officially only a couple weeks old and doesn't have a name or a headquarters -- but the franchise announced Tuesday that it has…
-
Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber will be in Charlotte Tuesday morning for a "special announcement."The subject of the announcement – Charlotte…
-
Charlotte City Council members say that meeting in private about Major League Soccer helped them get the best deal for taxpayers.And some are frustrated…
-
Major League Soccer is scheduled to award its 30th team to Charlotte in a ceremony uptown on Tuesday.The city of Charlotte on Wednesday released documents…