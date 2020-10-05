-
Charlotte Football Club's debut with MLS is still a year and a half away, but team President Tom Glick said Tuesday season ticket reservations and sales…
Major League Soccer's debut in Charlotte is being pushed back a year, to 2022. The team was supposed to start playing next spring, but the league is…
Charlotte's MLS team says it will announce its name and colors next week. On Monday, the club owned by Carolina Panthers' owner David Tepper tweeted out…
Charlotte's Major League Soccer team doesn't have a name yet and it won't start playing until next spring. But the club has signed its first player --…
The Charlotte City Council will hold a virtual public hearing Monday on the proposed rezoning of the former Eastland Mall site on the east side of the…
Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles said Tuesday there are no plans to use $110 million in tourism taxes that was set aside for Major League Soccer to help the…
Charlotte's still-unnamed Major League Soccer team is developing its season-ticket strategy and it could include personal seat licenses, or PSLs. That's…
The city of Charlotte and a developer have filed a request to rezone the former Eastland Mall site for a development that could include apartments,…
Charlotte's MLS team is officially only a couple weeks old and doesn't have a name or a headquarters -- but the franchise announced Tuesday that it has…
Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles – and other city leaders – have said different things about public money going to the city’s Major League Soccer team.On the…