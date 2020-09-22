Large, Outdoor NC Venues Allowed To Open At Limited Capacity

Large, outdoor entertainment venues in North Carolina will be allowed to have people in attendance beginning Oct. 2 in the latest loosening of coronavirus restrictions announced by Gov. Roy Cooper on Tuesday.

The state’s definition of "large" entertainment venues are those that seat more than 10,000 – which means the Carolina Panthers and area colleges can now have fans.

Capacity will be limited to 7% of the building capacity, Cooper said.

The Panthers next home game is Oct. 4, when they host the Arizona Cardinals; 7% of Bank of America Stadium capacity would equate to about 5,200 fans.

“We will continue analyzing our data an indicators as we determine how to move forward safely in other areas that may be included in the new order on Oct. 2,” Cooper said in a statement. “In it, we hope to ease some other restrictions, while still keeping safety protocols like masks, social distancing and mass gathering limits in place.”

North Carolina currently is in “Phase 2.5” of reopening, which allowed gyms, museums and playgrounds to open at limited capacity. That order expires Oct. 2 at 5 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

