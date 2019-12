WFAE’s “The List” is a four-part series about the impact of the sexual abuse crisis in the Catholic Church, the push for dioceses to release lists of credibly accused clergy. The Diocese of Charlotte is one of about 30 dioceses in the United States that, as of Dec. 1, 2019, hasn’t published such a list.

In this first episode we’re going to focus on the who and the what. Who wants this list published? What makes an informative list? Who is the Charlotte Diocese and what is it doing to combat the child abuse scandal?