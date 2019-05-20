No Specific Motive Found In Mooresville Officer's Killing

The Mooresville Police Department and State Bureau of Investigation have completed their investigation into the fatal shooting of a Mooresville police officer during a traffic stop earlier this month.  The report released Sunday said investigators could not determine a specific motive in the shooting of K9 officer Jordan Sheldon, 32.  

Police say Michael Aldana, 28, shot Sheldon and then committed suicide by shooting himself in a nearby apartment.

“Although investigators could not determine a specific motive or provocation for the shooting, interviews with a former girlfriend revealed Aldana had made recent comments of killing himself, and in the process killing a police officer,” the report said.

The report also provides more details on the moments leading up to the shooting. It said Sheldon pulled over Aldana on West Plaza Drive around 10 p.m. on May 4 on suspicion of driving on a suspended license.   Aladana shot Jordan with a handgun while the officer was looking at documents handed over by the driver, according to the report. 

Police say Aldana was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound a short time later in a nearby apartment.

Jordan Sheldon
Micahel Aldana
Mooresville Police Department
Top News

