Wake Forest Launches NC Coronavirus Study

By 1 hour ago
  • Pixabay

Researchers at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center are leading a new study of the state’s outbreak of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

The study will collect data by asking participants to enter symptom information into a database daily via email or smartphone app. Researchers will also provide participants with at-home rapid diagnostic kits to collect blood samples through finger pricks and test for coronavirus antibodies, or substances produced by the immune system to fend off the virus.

 

The goal is to learn more about the virus’ presence in North Carolina and to predict its future spread. 

 

“So, we have maps that our public health agencies can see — maps that our health systems can be looking at on a real-time basis,” said Dr. John Sanders, the study’s principal investigator and chief of infectious diseases at Wake Forest Baptist. 

 

The study initially had access to 1,000 blood serum test kits, though Sanders said researchers plan to distribute more as they become available. He said researchers hope to enroll at least 10,000 study participants per month. Atrium Health has joined the project and North Carolina’s General Assembly allocated $100,000 in funding.

 

Click here for the latest coronavirus news on WFAE’s live blog.

Sign up here for The Frequency, WFAE’s daily email newsletter.

What questions do you have about the coronavirus? What has this experience been like for you? Share your questions below.

_

Tags: 
Coronavirus
Wake Forest
Top News
The Carolinas

Related Content

Atrium, Novant Take Mobile Testing Units To City 'Hot Spots'

By 2 hours ago
Atrium Health workers staffed a COVID-19 mobile testing site Tuesday off Eastway in east Charlotte.
David Boraks / WFAE

Atrium Health and Novant Health opened mobile COVID-19 testing sites this week on Charlotte's east and west sides, to expand testing in "hot spots" where minority communities are disproportionately affected by the virus.

FACT CHECK: Trump Doesn't Have The Authority To Order States To 'Reopen'

By 7 hours ago

Updated at 4:15 p.m. ET

President Trump at a briefing Monday night made an assertion that likely would have surprised the framers of the U.S. Constitution: that as president, his authority is "total" and that he has the power to order states — which have told businesses to close and people to remain at home to limit the spread of the coronavirus — to reopen.