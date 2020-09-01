WATCH LIVE: Cooper Expected To Announce Easing Of Phase 2 Restrictions

Gov. Roy Cooper is expected to announce an easing of Phase 2 coronavirus restrictions at a 3 p.m. news conference Tuesday.

Phase 2 is scheduled to expire Sept. 11, but any changes announced would take effect "later this week," a spokesperson for the governor, Dory MacMillan, said in an email to WFAE. North Carolina has been in some form of Phase 2 since May 22.

Under the "safer at home" Phase 2, gyms and fitness facilities along with bars and entertainment facilities are supposed to remain closed. However, many local gyms already have reopened and some larger facilities are scheduled to reopen this week, citing a loophole in Cooper's executive order.

Gym owners have cited a letter Attorney General Josh Stein wrote in June, saying the governor's order allows for a medical exception, meaning that gyms could open for people who have a prescription or direction from a doctor or health care professional.

On Monday, Cooper announced that he would extend the 11 p.m. curfew on alcohol sales in restaurants through Oct. 2.

Cooper's original Phase 3 plan allowed for increased capacities in restaurants and bars, businesses, entertainment facilities and public gatherings.

