WFAE Public Conversation: A Community Approach To Addressing Homicides

Tuesday, July 30, 7:30-9:00pm at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church.

Join Charlotte Talks host Mike Collins for a special WFAE Public Conversation exploring Charlotte’s rising homicide count and community-based solutions for addressing public safety. Details and free registration.

WFAE’s "Charlotte Talks" is hosting a special Public Conversation exploring Charlotte’s rising homicide count and what can be done about it. Only halfway through the year, Charlotte has already surpassed the number of homicides in 2018. CMPD has said this growing problem can’t be law enforcement’s alone to address, they need the community’s help.

This community forum explore the factors behind the city’s homicide problem and the roots of violence, what causes young men to solve disputes with firearms, why trust and partnership with the police is a challenge in some communities, and find out what some community leaders are doing to find solutions.

Confirmed panelists (to date):

+ Robert Dawkins, founder of SAFE Coalition NC

+ Greg Jackson, founder and executive director of Heal Charlotte

EVENT DETAILS: WFAE's "Charlotte Talks" Presents: A Community Approach To Addressing Homicides & Public Safety In Charlotte

Tuesday, July 30, 2019

Friendship Missionary Baptist Church

3400 Beatties Ford Road

Charlotte, NC 28216