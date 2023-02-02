New pilot program offers subsidies to homebuyers in Corridors of Opportunity

Some residents can now get up to $80,000 in assistance to buy a home in parts of west, north and east Charlotte through an expansion of the city’s House Charlotte program. The pilot program, called House Charlotte Plus, is only available in certain areas surrounding the city’s designated Corridors of Opportunity, six lower-income areas where Charlotte is focusing development spending. They’re receiving $109 million in public and private funding.

“House Charlotte Plus is another way the city is investing in these corridors, providing homeownership opportunities for hard-working families, and improving social mobility for its residents,” said Warren Wooten, assistant director for Affordable Housing with the city of Charlotte.

The city has set aside $1 million for House Charlotte Plus and $6 million for House Charlotte, officials said Thursday.

Here’s how it works:

House Charlotte provides up to $30,000 as an interest-free loan that can be used for a down payment, closing costs and/or an interest rate buydown.

House Charlotte Plus adds an extra $50,000, which must be used as part of a down payment.

If the buyer sells, transfers or rents the house within 30 years, the entire loan balance must be repaid. The loan is forgiven after 30 years.

To qualify for House Charlotte Plus:

Residents must make 80% or less of the area's median income. That’s $75,350 for a family of four.

The maximum purchase price is $300,000 for existing homes and $315,000 for new construction.

Homes must be located in what the city calls “Areas of Influence” around the Corridors of Opportunity.