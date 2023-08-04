JuanGa and Latino LGBTQ+ community are the focus of this Saturday event in Charlotte

Charlotte Pride returns later this month, but festivities start unofficially this weekend with a uniquely Latin American — and Charlottean — event. East Charlotte’s VisArt will host a tribute night this Saturday in celebration of one of Latin America’s most beloved LGBTQ+ icons, Juan Gabriel, known by fans as JuanGa.

Stefanía Arteaga, co-director of Carolina Migrant Network, says the night is an opportunity to relax, de-stress and embrace community.

“It's an event we designed to celebrate not only Juan Gabriel — this huge queer Latin American idol that is loved by all — but it’s also a space to really be in community with LGBTQ+ folks and allies to really partake in this celebration of film and music,” Arteaga said.

“A lot of the work that we do at the Carolina Migrant Network is hard. And it's so important to take time to have spaces and moments to celebrate our identity as a community,” she added.

Proceeds from the evening, co-hosted by Cine Casual and Charlotte Pride, will benefit Carolina Migrant Network. The group is a nonprofit that provides legal support to immigrants and migrants.

Doors open at 8 p.m., and a surprise, Spanish-language film starts at 9 p.m. A karaoke party begins at 10 p.m.

Guests are encouraged to embrace their “Juan Gabriel style” and dress with flair. Giovanna Torres, of Cine Casual, said the idea is to come as your authentic self.

“Come as you are and enjoy yourself,” Torres said. “But if you can add a little bit of JuanGa style on top of it, that's the chef’s kiss.”

Tickets are $10, and can be purchased online.

Puedes leer en español en La Noticia.