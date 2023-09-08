'El Aguante': Charlotte artist asks Latinas what it means to endure

On Friday, multidisciplinary artist Irisol González Vega will make her cinematic debut, premiering her first short film at Charlotte’s Independent Picture House.

Born in Puntarenas, Costa Rica, González moved to North Carolina as a child. She has used painting, sculpture and mixed-media to explore gender roles in Latin American culture. With the premier of El Aguante, at Cine Casual’s Hecho Aquí: Local Shorts Showcase, she can add film to her list of mediums.

Mitchell Kearney Photog / Submitted Irisol González uses art to explore concepts around gender roles, birth and pain in Latin American culture.

She describes the production as an art documentary film. That’s to say, the film itself is art, but informed by research, local interviews and consultations with data analysts.

“My artwork is currently based on machismo, which is sexism or toxic masculinity in Latin American culture,” González said. “I wanted to [explore that] from the perspective of, how are women internalizing machismo? Not so much as victims, but how do we live with it? How do we act upon it?”

Through an artist-in-residence program at the McColl Center and Atrium Health, González focused her research on the experience of birthing and cultural perceptions of pain. Specifically, she explores the choice Latinas face between accepting relief, like an epidural, and enduring the pain — or “el aguante”.

“The closest that I could get to it,” said Gonzalez, for the meaning of "el aguante", “is to withstand.”

Research indicates Latinas are less likely to accept epidurals than other groups during birth. Some studies have explored this disparity as the result of language barriers and a lack of education. Through interviews conducted in the Charlotte area, González explores the topic from a cultural perspective.

“Our grandmothers were told no matter how miserable you are, you have to withstand, you have to stick through it, and you don't have to do that,” she said. “Sometimes it's powerful. I can be resilient. That's another word that could go with [el aguante]. But it also has this negative connotation where you hold on beyond what is good for you.”

She says the film aspires for visual beauty, but it doesn’t let viewers off easily. It pairs art with complex and difficult subject matter.

“You'll hear some anecdotal references, you'll hear some data, you'll hear some of the research. And you'll hear arguments about this topic because it's a bit controversial,” she said. “When I was researching, I remember having these heated conversations with family members or friends.”

El Aguante is one of four short films produced in North Carolina by Latino creators and selected for the Hecho Aquí showcase. The films start at 7 p.m. A panel discussion with the filmmakers will follow. Tickets are $10.